CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and other agencies all came to the area to search for an explosive device. None of the investigators found anything and deemed the area safe.

Investigators kept looking into the situation and were able to tie Joseph P. Brown, 32, to the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. They arrested him on charges of making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Brown was being held on a $1,000 bond in Ross County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said he will have an arraignment in Chillicothe Municipal Court.