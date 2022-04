CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall.

Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found.

The identity of the person has not been released. Chillicothe police and the Ross County coroner’s office are investigating.