ATV accident serious for Jackson Pike woman

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman drove an ATV off a road and into a house, and is now in the hospital in West Virginia.

On September 12, 2021 at approximately 4:00 pm, Tiffany Anna Marie Tripp 34 years old of Jackson Ohio was traveling southeast on Florence Avenue on a 2009 Honda TR90X All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when she drove across the center portion of the roadway, off the left side of the roadway where she struck a house and overturned, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ms. Tripp suffered serious incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital in Jackson. Ms. Tripp was then flown by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The crash is currently under investigation. The Patrol encourages motorits to not drive unauthorized motor vehicles on public roadways.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and the Jackson Police Department, the media release concluded.