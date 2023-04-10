CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is recovering after sustaining injuries from running into a car Sunday night on a roadway near Chillicothe.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car was going west on Stoney Creek Road when the child began to cross the roadway and ran into the side of the passing car.

Medics called in a helicopter to take the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment, where they found the child had no life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

OSHP troopers continue to investigate the crash.