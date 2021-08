CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Ross County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 17-year-old Abrianna Ooten who was last seen on Friday, August 6 at about 11:00 p.m.

Ooten was last seen at her home on Mt. Carmel Road, wearing a black Air Force t-shirt and black pajama pants with pink stars, the sheriff said in a social media post.

Anyone with information should call the Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender Jr at 740-773-1185.