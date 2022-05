CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe.

Braelynn Fink — who is 5-foot-4, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes — never returned home from Unioto High School in Chillicothe on Thursday, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information pertaining to Fink’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.