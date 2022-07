CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe Wednesday, the Ross County Sherriff’s Office said.

Leah Lambert — who is 5-foot-6, and weighs approximately 104 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes — reportedly left her home on Debord Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information pertaining to Lambert’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.