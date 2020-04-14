Chillicothe Police investigating fatal double shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 4:15 at McKellar Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers also discovered a woman at the scene, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, then flown via MedFlight to Grant Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.