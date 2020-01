CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe are asking for help locating a missing teen.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, 15-year-old Sean J. Swiger was last seen near Main Street and Brownell Street.

Sean is described as a white male, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, gray shoes, and a camo sweatshirt with an orange hood.

Police say Sean does have ties to Hillsboro, Ohio.

Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts can call the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191.