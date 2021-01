CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a Chillicothe murder has been arrested at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Sprouse, 40, was killed Jan. 6, during a shooting on Rozelle Creek Road.

A murder warrant was issued for Ryan T. Littler, 22, in connection to the shooting.

Deputies say Littler was arrested, Thursday, by U.S. Marshals at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The shooting remains under investigation.