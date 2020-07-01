Chillicothe man sustains life-threatening injuries after motorcycle hits tractor-trailer in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man sustained life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on State Route 104.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near mile post 11 in Ross County at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday. A 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Neal Schwartz, 58, of Port. St. Lucie, Florida was traveling westbound from a private drive to travel southbound onto State Route 104. Meanwhile, a 2006 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle driven by William Rafferty II of Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 104 when his motorcycle struck the rear of the trailer.

Schwartz was not injured and remained at the scene. Rafferty was wearing a helmet and was transported via Med-Flight to the OSU Wexner Medicial Center.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, speed appears to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.