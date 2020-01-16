Chillicothe man accused of killing puppy after slamming it to the ground for barking

*WARNING* Some readers may find the details in this story disturbing

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man is facing animal cruelty charges after he was accused of causing the death of puppy by slamming the animal against the ground.

According to the Ross County Humane Society, a 13-week-old male puppy, that was a victim of severe trauma and suspected abuse, was transported to the Northfork Animal Clinic on Wednesday. Veterinarians determined the animal required advanced emergency medical care and transported the puppy to MedVet Hospital in Worthington.

The puppy, which was suffering from fluid in the lungs as a result of the traumatic brain injury, died Thursday due to the extent of its injuries.

According to police reports, on Wednesday, Joshua Keets threw the puppy out of a window of the residence for barking, and then slammed the puppy to the ground before crating the animal and throwing the crate against a wooden fence.

Remaining puppies at the residence were seized by an officer with the Ross County Dog Warden.

Keets has been charged with animal cruelty for the abuse and injury of the puppy. Additional charges may be pending, according to the humane society.

Belinda Hufferd, of the same residence, was also charged with animal cruelty for failure to seek medical treatment for the puppy at the time the injuries occurred.

The case remains under investigation.