Chillicothe City Schools suspends sports until January

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Chillicothe City Schools announced that it will be suspending sports and other extracurricular activities until January.

The school district says it will suspend all athletic competitions and extracurriculars until January 5, 2021 based on recommendations by the Ross County Health District.

“All official games and scrimmages will be postponed and rescheduled for a time when our teams can compete together in a safe environment. Practices and skills training in small groups will continue for current CCSD athletes, and our coaching staff will be strictly enforcing all screening and safety protocols, including temperature checks and increased sanitization of all gym facilities,” a statement from the district reads.

The district says anyone with questions can contact Knute Bonner at knute.bonner@ccsd.us.