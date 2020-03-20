Children’s Hunger Alliance set to serve meals to children during COVID-19 closures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) and the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) system are set to keep children fed during the COVID-19 coronavirus closure of central Ohio schools.

Starting Monday, March 23, CHA will distribute ready-to-eat meals at the following library branches:

CML Whitehall Branch, 4445 East Broad Street, Columbus, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

CML Barnett Branch, 3434 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

CML Northern Lights Branch, 4093 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Any child 18 and under will be able to pick up two meals to take home.

The meals will be served in the parking lots of three libraries in high-need neighborhoods.

“The organization took into consideration the sites’ afterschool attendance and the proximity to a Columbus City School currently offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch in determining which locations to serve meals at,” CHA wrote in a press release.