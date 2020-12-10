Children Services: 4 siblings abducted from foster home in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of four siblings is missing from a foster home, and Franklin County Children Services says it appears they were abducted.

According to Children services, the children, Jamarion, 12; Justice, 10; Journey, 4; and Royalty, 2, were last seen at the home of their foster parents on the east side of Columbus in the area of E. Welch Ave. and S. High St. They were reported missing Thursday morning following the review of camera footage from the night before.

Jamarion is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 96 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, jeans and carrying a backpack. He is in the company of his three siblings.

Justice is described as having black hair, brown eyes, she’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-color hat and light gray coat, carrying a backpack.

Journey is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall, 42 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat.

Royalty is 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.