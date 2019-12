NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 11-year-olds are facing charges, accused of making 911 calls reporting false active shooter incidents in Newark.

According to Newark City Schools, two students made various calls to the Licking County 911 Center alleging active school incidents. The district said there was never an actual threat or incident.

Newark Police said at least three active shooter reports were received.

Two 11-year-old students were arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of making the calls.