Child struck while waiting for school bus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child waiting on the sidewalk for their school bus was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The child was waiting for the bus at S. Champion Ave and E. Whittier Street when a vehicle struck another vehicle, then the child, around 8:36 a.m.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a few other students suffered minor injuries.

Columbus Division of Police posted on Facebook about the incident, urging parents, guardians, students and drivers to be extra cautious when driving near a cross walk or near a school bus: “One child injured is too many.”

The crash remains under investigation.