Child struck by vehicle in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A child was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Licking County.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, medics were called to Johnstown-Utica Road in Bennington Township, at about 10am, Sunday, on the report of a child struck.

The 12-year-old child, was awake and talking when medics arrived and was taken by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.