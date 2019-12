COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters were able to rescue a child from a rooftop of a two-story home during a fire on the east side of Columbus Tuesday.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the child crawled out of a window onto the roof of a home on Plum Ridge.

“We were able to remove the child from the roof and get an all clear in the house before extinguishing the fire quickly,” Martin wrote in an email.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.