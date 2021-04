COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child is hospitalized after a hit-skip accident on the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Carlton Avenue near Elaine Road.

The victim was located at the scene and transported to Children’s Hospital in what police described as unstable condition.

There is no description of the vehicle available, police said.

No further information is available.