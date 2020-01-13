Child injured after being struck by vehicle in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, just before 7am, Monday, officers responded to the area of N. James Road and Allegheny Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the incident, according to police.

Police continue to investigate.