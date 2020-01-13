Child injured after being struck by vehicle in northeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Columbus. 

According to Columbus police, just before 7am, Monday, officers responded to the area of N. James Road and Allegheny Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck.  

Police say a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle.  

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the incident, according to police.  

Police continue to investigate.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools