Child in stable condition after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child is in stable condition after a reported shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the unit block of South Wayne Avenue.

Officers said they found one child suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police did not release the age of the victim.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No suspect information was released by police.

