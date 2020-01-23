Breaking News
Girl in stable condition after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus.

It happened around 3:09 p.m. in the area of McCutcheon Road and Stelzer Road in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua, A COTA bus was stopped in traffic, and the driver of a sedan was coming up on the bus, not realizing it was stopped. The left lane was full of traffic, so the driver swerved onto a grassy area in order to avoid hitting the bus.

The driver hit a young girl who was waiting at a nearby bus stop with her father.

Police says she did not suffer serious injuries. She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene. The driver was cited for the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

