A child is in hospital after a shooting in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WCMH) — Medics took a person to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a shooting in the 1000 block of Bulen Avenue, said police.

Dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police confirmed that the person was in stable condition when they were transported.

The shooting happened at about 8:27 p.m. on Columbus’ south east side.