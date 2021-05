COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Franklinton Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of South Yale Avenue.

The victim, a 2-year-old, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the vehicle that hit the child fled the scene. There is no vehicle description at this time.

No further information is available.