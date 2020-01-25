Police: Adult accidentally shoots child in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Friday night in what police said was an accidental shooting.

Columbus Police said the shooting took place around 10:05 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Jermain Drive.

According to police, an adult at the home accidentally shot the young boy.

The child was reportedly in stable condition.

Columbus Police said the call was originally received as fireworks accidentally going off.

Police recovered the gun and are interviewing people at the scene.

So far, no official charges have been filed.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the adult and the child.

No further information has been released at this time.