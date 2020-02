COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus authorities say one person was transported in the hospital after a house fire.

According to medics, one child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a residential fire at 900 block on Melrose Blvd in Pickerington.

Fire officials say the majority of the fire was in the basement and the back of the house.

According to officials, the child was admitted for a general check-up.