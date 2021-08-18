Child among four injured in shootout on Greenfield Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shootout that injured a 12-year-old and three others Wednesday morning on Greenfield Drive.

Police responded to the area of Greenfield Drive in South Franklinton on a reported shooting early Wednesday morning near a memorial for a man killed in a shooting in the same area the day before. They believe it was a shootout between two groups of people, and that it may be connected to the earlier shooting.

Four people were injured in the shootout, including a a 12-year-old boy who was transported with non life-threatening injuries. One victim was treated on scene for a graze wound, and two others walked into Grant Hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the second person’s condition is unknown, according to police.

Officers found evidence in the vehicle the victims used to transport themselves to Grant. Another vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was found on Greenlawn Avenue, where multiple weapons were found.

At this time, police say two people have been detained. Police continue to investigate.