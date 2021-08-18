Child among four injured in shootout on Greenfield Drive

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police responded to a quadruple shooting in South Franklinton Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shootout that injured a 12-year-old and three others Wednesday morning on Greenfield Drive.

Police responded to the area of Greenfield Drive in South Franklinton on a reported shooting early Wednesday morning near a memorial for a man killed in a shooting in the same area the day before. They believe it was a shootout between two groups of people, and that it may be connected to the earlier shooting.

Four people were injured in the shootout, including a a 12-year-old boy who was transported with non life-threatening injuries. One victim was treated on scene for a graze wound, and two others walked into Grant Hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the second person’s condition is unknown, according to police.

Officers found evidence in the vehicle the victims used to transport themselves to Grant. Another vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was found on Greenlawn Avenue, where multiple weapons were found.

At this time, police say two people have been detained. Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus fire department helps young cancer patient ring the bell

Dublin Kroger remodeling project

Rising grocery prices

New sidewalks make walk to school safer in Richwood

Wife charged in husband's murder

Is it legal for employers, venues to require a COVID vaccine?

More Local News