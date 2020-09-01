Child, 9, shot in South Linden drive-by

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 9-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in South Linden Monday evening.

Columbus Police said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Joyce Avenue on a Shotspotter alert for gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they located shell casings and an uncooperative witness, police said.

Moments later, officers received a call that a shooting victim was dropped off at Ohio State University Hospital East. The victim, 9, told police he was at the Joyce Avenue location when he was shot, police said.

Witnesses told police a group was having a cookout at a shelter in the area when a vehicle drove through the park and began shooting, hitting the boy once in the back.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.