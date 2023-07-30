WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 4-year-old child died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash in Wilmington, Clinton County, Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Wilmington post, the crash happened at approximately 9:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 22.

A 2013 Dodge Dart was driving west on U.S. 22 while a 2019 Kia Sorento was driving east when the Dart hit the Sorento head-on, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Dart, a 26-year-old Blanchester man, and four passengers — a 24-year-old woman and three children ages 2, 4, and 5 — were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old was later flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the Sorento, a 30-year-old Harrison woman, and her passenger, a 42-year-old Lebanon man, were also taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, both with serious injuries.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Wilmington Police Department, the Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, and the Clinton Warren Joint Emergency Medical Service.

The crash remains under investigation.