Chihuly exhibit comes to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the temperature gets a little colder, there are usually less things to do around town.

You can head over the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens to check out a beautiful and unique exhibit!









“Nature and art come together at Chihuly: Celebrating Nature presented by Nationwide and the Davis Foundation at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.



Franklin Park Conservatory is awash in the vibrant colors of stunning glass artwork by Dale Chihuly. It has been nearly a decade since the Conservatory last featured a full-scale Chihuly exhibition and while select pieces have been on view since 2009, the Conservatory is thrilled to exhibit its full collection, the largest Chihuly collection in a botanical garden, once again.



Chihuly: Celebrating Nature takes visitors on a journey through the bold and colorful work of Dale Chihuly. These beautiful, breathtaking pieces are situated within the Conservatory’s botanical gardens and courtyards. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter using #ChihulyFPC.”



The exhibit is only open until March, so you still have some time to check it out.

https://www.fpconservatory.org/plan-a-visit/#hours-admission