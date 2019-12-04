Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza’s kids make a return to TV

Local News

by: Stephanie Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

Our new Storm Team 4 weather promo made its premiere during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Just two years after Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza’s family made their debut in a fan-favorite weather spot, Mazza and his kids are back by popular demand!

This time, the kids’ friends join in on the fun to show just how important an accurate forecast can be to your day. After all, Storm Team 4 is rated the “Most Accurate” forecast in Central Ohio by WeatheRate.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this year’s promo, and a trip down memory lane with the original.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools