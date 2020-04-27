Cheetah cubs at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium get a new playmate

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new animal at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium — a puppy named Campbell. This labradoodle and golden doodle mix dog won’t be on exhibit by himself — he’s there to help two cheetah cubs gain confidence.

Campbell, or Camp for short, will be running and playing with cheetah cubs, Adrienne and Dave. Camp’s presence will help soothe the pairs’ naturally timid behavior.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium began pairing cheetahs and dogs together several years ago. While the three experienced cheetah dogs, Labrador retrievers, Coby, Cash, and Cullen, are not currently paired with cheetah cubs, they do spend time with the cheetahs and other animals.

There’s also another purpose for adding a puppy to the cheetah pair, to help bring attention to the need for conservation in the wild.

“In their native range, cheetahs face threats from farmers who are trying to protect their livestock,” According to a spokesperson from the zoo. “The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium works closely with several conservation groups, including Cheetah Conservation Fund, to provide Anatolian shepherds as guard dogs for the farmers.”