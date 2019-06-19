Checking out our viewers’ ‘puppy dog eyes’

Credit @BuckeyeNBC4

  • Credit @BuckeyeNBC4
  • CREDIT ALEXIS DILLON
  • CREDIT AMBER BEAU-BROWN
  • CREDIT ANGELA ALBRECHT
  • CREDIT ANITA MCKEE
  • CREDIT ASHLEY FIELDS
  • CREDIT AUSTIN CLINE
  • CREDIT BARBARA FOGAL
  • CREDIT BIRDIE BYRD
  • CREDIT BONNIE BECKER
  • CREDIT BRANDI REID
  • CREDIT BRANDON FRENCH
  • CREDIT BRIAN CHRISTENSEN
  • CREDIT CARLY SWAGLER
  • CREDIT CASSIDY REXRODE
  • CREDIT CATLYN TROWBRIDGE
  • CREDIT CINDY BREHMER
  • CREDIT DANIELLE DUNFORD
  • CREDIT DONNA TEMPLE
  • CREDIT EMILY ROHRER GROF
  • CREDIT ESTRELLA ROY JACOBSEN
  • CREDIT GEORGINA ARNOLD
  • CREDIT HALEY TOWNSEND
  • CREDIT HILARY BOWER
  • CREDIT HOLLY BURNSIDE
  • CREDIT JAMIE HORVATH
  • CREDIT JEFFREY WATKINS
  • CREDIT JEN EPPLEY
  • CREDIT JENNIFER CARNEY
  • CREDIT JENNIFER DUCHMAN
  • CREDIT JENNIFER LYN
  • CREDIT JENNIFER LYNNE COOPER
  • CREDIT JENNY ROBERTS
  • CREDIT KATIE WEILBACHER
  • CREDIT KIMBERLY JEWEL FOX
  • CREDIT LINDSEY ELIZABETH
  • CREDIT LOIS HIX SLOAN
  • CREDIT MARK TAYLOR
  • CREDIT MARY INGOLD
  • CREDIT MARY KRISTIN MASH
  • CREDIT MICHELLE BROCHIN LARUE
  • CREDIT MISSY MCCAMMON GALLAGHER
  • CREDIT NATHALIE GRAS MONAHAN
  • CREDIT NATHAN LUFT
  • CREDIT NICK BECHTEL
  • CREDIT NIKKI MILLER
  • CREDIT PAULA SWETLICK
  • CREDIT POLLYANN GIFFIN
  • CREDIT RACHEL JONES
  • CREDIT SHILOH BOWMAN
  • CREDIT STEPHANIE COOK
  • CREDIT TAMMY WARNER
  • CREDIT TIFFANIE MOHLER
  • CREDIT TIFFANY ERWIN MARKLE
  • CREDIT TIFFANY MAY CHAFIN
  • CREDIT TIM DAMRON
  • CREDIT TRACY FRIZZELL
  • CREDIT ZAC SANDERS

NEW YORK (WCMH/AP) — We asked you to show us your dog’s best puppy dog eyes, and you responded.

Scroll through the photos above to see our viewers’ pups.

Earlier this week, scientists unveiled a study that got to the bottom of why dogs sometimes get that sad (some would say pathetic) but hard-to-resist look in their eyes.

The research shows that over thousands of years of dog domestication, pups that could pull off the “puppy dog eye” look were more appealing, encouraging the development of the facial muscle that creates it.

