Checking out our viewers’ ‘puppy dog eyes’

NEW YORK (WCMH/AP) — We asked you to show us your dog’s best puppy dog eyes, and you responded.
Scroll through the photos above to see our viewers’ pups.
Earlier this week, scientists unveiled a study that got to the bottom of why dogs sometimes get that sad (some would say pathetic) but hard-to-resist look in their eyes.
The research shows that over thousands of years of dog domestication, pups that could pull off the “puppy dog eye” look were more appealing, encouraging the development of the facial muscle that creates it.