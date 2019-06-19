Checking out our viewers’ ‘puppy dog eyes’

Credit @BuckeyeNBC4

CREDIT ALEXIS DILLON

CREDIT AMBER BEAU-BROWN

CREDIT ANGELA ALBRECHT

CREDIT ANITA MCKEE

CREDIT ASHLEY FIELDS

CREDIT AUSTIN CLINE

CREDIT BARBARA FOGAL

CREDIT BIRDIE BYRD

CREDIT BONNIE BECKER

CREDIT BRANDI REID

CREDIT BRANDON FRENCH

CREDIT BRIAN CHRISTENSEN

CREDIT CARLY SWAGLER

CREDIT CASSIDY REXRODE

CREDIT CATLYN TROWBRIDGE

CREDIT CINDY BREHMER

CREDIT CINDY BREHMER

CREDIT DANIELLE DUNFORD

CREDIT DONNA TEMPLE

CREDIT EMILY ROHRER GROF

CREDIT ESTRELLA ROY JACOBSEN

CREDIT GEORGINA ARNOLD

CREDIT HALEY TOWNSEND

CREDIT HILARY BOWER

CREDIT HOLLY BURNSIDE

CREDIT JAMIE HORVATH

CREDIT JEFFREY WATKINS

CREDIT JEN EPPLEY

CREDIT JENNIFER CARNEY

CREDIT JENNIFER DUCHMAN

CREDIT JENNIFER DUCHMAN

CREDIT JENNIFER LYN

CREDIT JENNIFER LYNNE COOPER

CREDIT JENNY ROBERTS

CREDIT KATIE WEILBACHER

CREDIT KIMBERLY JEWEL FOX

CREDIT LINDSEY ELIZABETH

CREDIT LOIS HIX SLOAN

CREDIT MARK TAYLOR

CREDIT MARY INGOLD

CREDIT MARY KRISTIN MASH

CREDIT MICHELLE BROCHIN LARUE

CREDIT MISSY MCCAMMON GALLAGHER

CREDIT NATHALIE GRAS MONAHAN

CREDIT NATHAN LUFT

CREDIT NICK BECHTEL

CREDIT NIKKI MILLER

CREDIT PAULA SWETLICK

CREDIT POLLYANN GIFFIN

CREDIT RACHEL JONES

CREDIT SHILOH BOWMAN

CREDIT STEPHANIE COOK

CREDIT TAMMY WARNER

CREDIT TAMMY WARNER

CREDIT TIFFANIE MOHLER

CREDIT TIFFANY ERWIN MARKLE

CREDIT TIFFANY MAY CHAFIN

CREDIT TIM DAMRON

CREDIT TRACY FRIZZELL

CREDIT TRACY FRIZZELL

CREDIT ZAC SANDERS

NEW YORK (WCMH/AP) — We asked you to show us your dog’s best puppy dog eyes, and you responded.

Scroll through the photos above to see our viewers’ pups.

Earlier this week, scientists unveiled a study that got to the bottom of why dogs sometimes get that sad (some would say pathetic) but hard-to-resist look in their eyes.

The research shows that over thousands of years of dog domestication, pups that could pull off the “puppy dog eye” look were more appealing, encouraging the development of the facial muscle that creates it.