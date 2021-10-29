(NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a popular brand of hummus.

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods announced that a batch of its Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hummus in 10-ounce packaging may contain pine nuts, which is not listed on the label. The containers should have a UPC Code of 044115403028.

The company discovered this error and issued the recall immediately.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions.

The product was distributed to 23 states, including Ohio, and carries a sell-by date of Dec. 12.

So far, no illnesses have been associated with this product.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website.