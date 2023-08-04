COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Up to $1.35 billion is on the line Friday night in the Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, and the gold Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was 2X.

The drawing came after no winners claimed Tuesday’s $1.1 billion jackpot. If no winners are crowned in Friday’s drawing, next Tuesday’s drawing will be the fourth time this year a jackpot over $1 billion is up for grabs.

Friday’s drawing was the sixth time in the game’s history that the jackpot exceeded the billion-dollar mark and the second-largest sum.

The last time someone claimed the Mega Millions jackpot was won was April 18, making Friday’s drawing the 31st try at a winning ticket. Since then, there have been more than 26.4 million tickets winning non-jackpot prizes.

In order to collect the full jackpot, the winner must agree to be paid over a 29-year span. Most winners usually opt for a one-time cash payment, estimated at $659.5 million for Friday’s jackpot.

It was just a little over a year ago that the game’s then-third-largest jackpot — $1.337 billion on July 29, 2022 – was matched by one ticket in Illinois.

According to the Mega Millions lottery, none of the top 10 jackpots in the game’s history has been won by an Ohioan.

No Ohioans were among the seven winners of Tuesday’s Match 5 prize, worth $1 million. One person from Texas won the $4 million Match 5 and Megaplier award.

More than 3.1 million people won the smallest prize in Tuesday’s drawing — $2.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with the optional Megaplier available for an additional $1.