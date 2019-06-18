Check out the new “Hope” mural at Faith Mission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As part of NBC4’s parent company’s Founder’s Day, more than 50 employees — those you see in front of and those behind the camera — helped create a new piece of Columbus artwork.

The community day of service, in celebration of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. anniversary, took place at Faith Mission on Grant Street just east of downtown Columbus.

While they helped with food prep inside the mission, the most visible contribution is the new mural on the south wall of the shelter and kitchen. A full view of the new mural can be seen in the video above.

NBC4 worked in conjunction with Harmony Project, Kind Columbus, and The Columbus Foundation to make the day a success.

In addition to the 40-foot-by-16 1/2-foot mural, our total combined efforts:

Served 150 meals

Packed 100 lunches

Prepped 3,000 bundles of cutlery and napkins for future meals at the center

Powerwashed the facility

Planted a 40-foot garden

Picked up trash

Faith Mission in Columbus provides more than 90,000 nights of shelter to men, women, and veterans and serves three meals a day to anyone who is experiencing homelessness.

No matter their situation, when a person arrives at Faith Mission, they are treated fairly, with dignity and without judgment.