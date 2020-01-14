Chase in west Columbus ends with crash into brick wall

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Galloway man was arrested late Monday night after troopers say he tried to flee from a traffic stop.

It started along I-270 near Roberts Road. According to court documents, a trooper attempted to stop 21-year-old Garrett D. Fishbough after he was clocked going 110mph in a 65mph zone.

The trooper said instead of stopping, Fishbough kept driving and turned his lights off as he approached the I-70 West ramp. He did not turn his lights back on until the Hilliard-Rome Road exit ramp.

Once on Hilliard-Rome Rd., the trooper said he turned his lights back off and was going left of center while going over 80mph.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a brick wall in the area of Signature Drive and Doherty Road. Court records show Fishbough lives less than a quarter mile away from the crash scene.

Fishbough was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and eluding, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, reckless operation and failure to control. He is schedule to appear in court Wednesday morning.

