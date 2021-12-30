KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl in November in Hardin County has been indicted on multiple charges, including rape and attempted murder.

Charles Eugene Castle has been held on a $750,000 bond in connection with the disappearance of the girl, who was taken from her home overnight and was missing for about two days before being found alone in a vacant house.

On Tuesday, a grand jury returned a 17-count indictment:

Seven counts of kidnapping

One count of rape

One count of attempted aggravated murder

One count of assault

One count of endangering children

One count of burglary

Three counts of tampering with evidence

One count of breaking and entering

One count of possessing criminal tools

Castle had pleaded not guilty to an original charge of kidnapping last month. At his arraignment hearing, prosecutors said Castle had a felony criminal record, which included drug cases.

The girl’s father said she spent weeks in the hospital recovering but has since returned home. He said Castle lived nearby and was considered a family friend.