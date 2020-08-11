Charity expects to surpass last year’s need for children’s clothing

COLUMBUS (WCMH)For over a century, Charity Newsies supplies kids with new clothing and school uniforms for school. Despite some changes and challenges because of the pandemic, organizers found a way to safely get the children in the community new clothing.

The warehouse would normally be full of clothing ready to be shopped by the community, but not this year. Families including the Cortes’ drive-up and get a bag full of clothing already picked for them, including six pairs of underwear and socks, three shirts and pairs of pants, a winter coat and hat, with gloves.

“I see it as a big help for the whole community for anyone that comes here,’ said Linda Cortes.

Tuesday was the first day clothing was distributed. All applications are now done online and a time will be scheduled to come and get the clothing. It is a no contact pickup. Last year 12,000 kids received donated clothes to 12,000 kids and workers expect to surpass that number this year.

“It’s unbelievable you know especially this year,” said Vice President and Drive Chairman, Brian Rigg. “I know a lot of families in need they would rather put food on the table if they lost their jobs shelter I think clothing is one of the last things they’re thinking of.”

Rigg explained all of their fundraising efforts have moved online and they are surprisingly doing very well.

“I think people are more giving right now, because they realize the seriousness and impact this pandemic has had on families,” said Rigg.

Linda Cortes explained that her son has been struggling with what’s happening in the community. She knows these clothes will brighten his day. She is grateful for the generosity of the community.

“He’s going to feel good and happy about it,” Cortes said.

Applications are accepted through the end of December. You can apply here:

http://charitynewsies.org/how-to-apply-for-clothing/