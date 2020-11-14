Charges filed against man shot by ATF agent in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man shot by an ATF agent Thursday has been charged, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Angelo S. Blackwell, 22, was federally charged Friday with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Nov. 12, special agents and task force officers with ATF were conducting surveillance related to an ongoing investigation into two armed carjackings and a burglary of a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) that resulted in the theft of 16 firearms.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of Blackwell when he allegedly fled in his vehicle, according to the court document.

According to court documents, while fleeing from the officers, Blackwell was traveling west on E. Fulton Street and turned the wrong way on Kelton Avenue, which is a one-way, northbound street. Blackwell then allegedly collided with an ATF vehicle on Kelton Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Blackwell allegedly had a gun. Blackwell then jumped out of the vehicle and began to run with the firearm visible in his right hand toward Columbus Police Officers and residents, court documents state. It is at this point the ATF agent fired his weapon and hit Blackwell.

The agent’s use of force will be subject to review by the ATF’s Force Review Branch and by the Columbus Division of Police’s Critical Incident Response Team.

Blackwell has a prior burglary felony offense as well as two currently pending firearms charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office.

As of Thursday evening, Blackwell was in Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries.