Charges filed after Scioto County traffic stop allegedly reveals $50K in drugs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man and woman from Michigan face felony drug charges after a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima with Kentucky registration for a headlight violation on Route 728 on Aug. 2 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

OSHP said troopers smelled marijuana while talking with the occupants of the vehicle, allegedly finding a baggie.

After a probable cause search of the vehicle, OSHP said troopers found 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine, and one gram of marijuana, worth approximately $50,000.

The driver, Brianna I. Love, 26, and passenger, Isreal Crumpton, 27, both of Detroit, were charged with possession of drugs, a first- and second-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. OSHP announced the charges Tuesday.

If convicted, both face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $55,000 fine.

