Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three of 14 people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with an additional federal charge.
According to WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the men — Barry Croft, Jr., Adam Fox, and Daniel Harris — face the additional charge of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
The new charge is related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police. The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.
The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan. A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.
Croft and Harris also face additional felony firearms charges, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.