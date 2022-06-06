COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Beloved storybook characters are coming to life this weekend, June 11 and 12, at the Ohio History Connection’s Ohio Village.

Storybook Village visitors will be able to interact with classic fairy tale heroes and heroines like King Arthur, Rapunzel, and Cinderella, according to a release. Also, popular TV personalities such as Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, and Peg Plus Cat mascots will be part of the entertainment.

The “mad” Hatter from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass,” portrayed by volunteer Chuck Malone, pours a cup of tea during the Ohio History Connection’s Storybook Village event in August 2021 at Ohio Village.

Buddy from “Dinosaur Train” greets visitors during the Ohio History Connection’s Storybook Village event in August 2021 at Ohio Village.

Visitors take in the Ohio History Connection’s Storybook Village event in August 2021 at Ohio Village.

Baby Llama, of “Llama Llama Red Pajama” fame, greets a visitor during the Ohio History Connection’s Storybook Village event in August 2021 at Ohio Village.

Rapunzel lets down her hair during the Ohio History Connection’s Storybook Village event in August 2021 at Ohio Village.

Food trucks, storytimes, and “make-and-take crafts,” including fable-themed necklaces, masks, and crowns, will round out the event for two full days of fun.

The Storybook Village is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Admission is free for members and ranges from $7 to $13 for all others. All visitors are required to have advance timed tickets. Ohio Village is located at 800 East 17th Ave. Find more information and an event schedule at ohiohistory.org/events/storybook-village/.





