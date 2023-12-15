COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Award-winning comedian and Ohio resident Dave Chappelle announced a surprise Friday night hometown show that sold out almost instantly.

Chappelle is scheduled to perform a 9 p.m. Friday, at the YS Firehouse, a former fire station which he purchased in 2020 and rehabbed into a comedy club.

Tickets were listed on Ticketmaster at $90 each but were all gone in less than an hour after the show’s announcement was publicized.

Earlier this year Chappelle received a temporary zoning permit for up to 15 performances between June 1 and Oct. 8 at the Wirrig family pavilion, an outdoor venue located near his home. However, only three shows took place at the location before the Netflix star announced a multi-city tour from Aug. 22 through Oct. 4, 2023.

Surprise shows and appearances are a hallmark of the comedian’s career. In June he stunned audience members in Bellefontaine, Ohio when performed at the Holland Theatre during the “Light Up the Holland Comedy Marquee Fundraiser,” which raised money for the theatre’s new marquee.