COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The ParkColumbus mobile app will soon be available for use at all metered parking spots in the city.

The app allows users to extend their parking time from their smart phones.

The city is also adjusting parking rates.

Value meters will cost fifty cents an hour with no time limit.

In-demand meters will be $1 an hour with a three-hour limit.

High turnover meters will cost $1.50 with a 30-minutes time limit.

The changes are scheduled to take effect Feb. 24.