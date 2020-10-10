Chalk the Block event returns to Easton Town Center

EASTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The “Chalk the Block” event is back at Easton Town Center this weekend for its ninth year.

Artists are transforming Easton’s streets into chalk masterpieces and spreading joy through their creations.

Organizers said despite COVID-19, they worked hard to make the event happen. They thought it was important to share art and fun, even if it’s just for the weekend.

And the best part is people can safely social distance and see some beautiful designs.

“Guests can kind of keep their distance and check out these masterpieces,” said Jen Peterson, chief executive of the Easton Town Center.

“There’s still just a reminder that there’s beauty in the world and joy to be found,” said artist Candice Oates.

Central Ohioans are welcome to return Sunday to see the finished products and take some selfies at the town square.

