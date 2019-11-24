Icy roads, chain-reaction crash involving Columbus police cruiser, ambulance closes Roberts Road bridge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Roberts Road bridge is closed early Sunday morning after a Columbus police cruiser and an ambulance was involved in a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning after Columbus police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the bridge over Interstate 270.







After a Columbus police cruiser and medic arrived, another vehicle slid on the ice and crashed into the cruiser which then crashed into the medic.

No one was injured in the crash.

Roberts Road is closed due to the crash and ice on the bridge.

In addition, I-270 and Interstate 70 near the bridge are currently closed due to icy roadways.

Authorities want the Ohio Department of Transportation officials to salt the roadway before the roadways before they are reopened.