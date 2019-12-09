CFD warns of man impersonating firefighter to get inside home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire says somebody impersonating a firefighter tried to force their way into a home.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire department received a report of a man claiming to be a firefighter and trying to force his way into a home to ‘install a smoke alarm.’

CFD says it does install smoke and CO alarms for people who call their smoke alarm hotline. They set up an appointment for the homeowner over the phone and show up in uniform with a fire department ID card.

“The only time we would approach a home unscheduled is during a smoke alarm drive when we would be in a neighborhood going door-to-door, and we would be with several other firefighters and Red Cross volunteers,” said Martin.

Martin said the man was in jeans and a hoodie with the Columbus Division of Fire logo on it. He was driving a ‘Columbus Utilities’ van.

The homeowner did not allow the man inside.