1  of  2
Live Now
Pre-trial hearing for George Wagner III Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

CFD warns of man impersonating firefighter to get inside home

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire says somebody impersonating a firefighter tried to force their way into a home.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire department received a report of a man claiming to be a firefighter and trying to force his way into a home to ‘install a smoke alarm.’

CFD says it does install smoke and CO alarms for people who call their smoke alarm hotline. They set up an appointment for the homeowner over the phone and show up in uniform with a fire department ID card.

“The only time we would approach a home unscheduled is during a smoke alarm drive when we would be in a neighborhood going door-to-door, and we would be with several other firefighters and Red Cross volunteers,” said Martin.

Martin said the man was in jeans and a hoodie with the Columbus Division of Fire logo on it. He was driving a ‘Columbus Utilities’ van.

The homeowner did not allow the man inside.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools