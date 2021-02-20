CFD: Two children critical after being trapped in house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters have removed two young children from a burning home on the 3000 block of Glenshaw Ave. in Westerville.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the children are both 4-year old boys who were trapped inside the home. Three older siblings escaped the fire and fled to a neighbor’s home.

CFD was called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. They say the mother was at work at the time the fire broke out.

The victims were transported to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville in critical condition.

